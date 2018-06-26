Beating traffic and securing parking for Tigers game, Harry Styles concert at LCA Tuesday night

DETROIT - It's going to be another busy night in Detroit.

With the Tigers first pitch at Comerica Park set for 7:10 p.m. and the Harry Styles concert at Little Caesars Arena starting at 8 p.m., 313 Presents is asking people heading downtown to prepare for increased traffic.

313 Presents, a joint venture between Olympia Entertainment and Palace Sports & Entertainment, suggests arriving as early as you can and securing parking before you leave.

Here's how you can do that quickly:

Download The District Detroit's app. In the app, you can guarantee a parking spot ahead of time at any Olympia Development parking lot. Despite the Tigers not being affiliated with Olympia, you should still be able to find parking near Comerica Park, granted there is parking available when you look. You can also find the quickest route to parking lots and venues in the app. You an also find parking online at ParkWhiz.com.



If you have a general admission ticket to the concert, you can begin standing in line at 11 a.m. General admission ticket holders are encouraged to begin at the northwest entrance of LCA, located at Cass Avenue and Sproat Street, so they can be screened for entry to the Budweiser Biergarten until LCA's doors open.

If you are a parent driving your child to the concert and are worried you won't be able to find a parking spot after dropping them off, don't worry. There is a specific room designated for parents at LCA so you don't have to leave your parking spot after dropping off the kids.

LCA's doors open at 6 p.m.

