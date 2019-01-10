Car slams into overturned trailer, closing I-75 exit to Gratiot Avenue

DETROIT - A rollover crash involving a trailer closed down the northbound I-75 exit to Gratiot Wednesday night.

Police said after the initial rollover crash, a car drove through the trailer. That vehicle was driven by Keith Williams.

"I'm thinking that if not for the content of the trailer, which had a lot of empty containers in it, so it probably acted as some sort of air cushion, that's probably why it wasn't as bad as it looked," Williams said.

The driver of the semi failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody.

Crash on I-75

Location: NB I-75 exit to M-3/Gratiot

Lanes Affected: Exit Ramp — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) January 10, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.