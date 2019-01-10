Traffic

Car slams into overturned trailer on I-75 exit to Gratiot Avenue in Detroit

No serious injuries reported

By Kayla Clarke

DETROIT - A rollover crash involving a trailer closed down the northbound I-75 exit to Gratiot for two hours Wednesday night.

Police said, after the initial rollover crash, a car drove through the trailer.

"I'm thinking that if not for the content of the trailer, which had a lot of empty containers in it, so it probably acted as some sort of air cushion, that's probably why it wasn't as bad as it looked," Keith Williams, the driver of the car, said.

The driver of the semi was taken into custody.

