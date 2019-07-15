Car with 2 young children crashes on Detroit's east side, driver in critical condition

A driver was critically injured in a crash July 15, 2019 at Lafayette Boulevad and Mount Elliot Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A driver is in critical condition after a collision Sunday night on Detroit's east side.

According to authorities, there were two young children in the car at the time, but they were not seriously injured.

Police said the car was driving eastbound on Lafayette Boulevard just before midnight when the driver lost control of the vehicle near Mount Elliot Street. The car struck a curb and a fire hydrant before rolling over.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.