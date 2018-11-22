City of Detroit announces road closures

The Detroit Department of Public Works has announced several key road closures.

• Woodward between Jefferson and Larned will be closed completely from now through Dec. 31 for Spirit of Detroit Plaza.

• Griswold between Larned and Fort will be closed completely from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov. 26 for the 104th annual Sales Day Parade.

• Fort between Griswold and Woodward will be closed completely from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov. 26 for the 104th annual Sales Day Parade.

• Woodward between Fort and Monroe will be closed completely from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov. 26 for the 104th annual Sales Day Parade.

• Monroe between Woodward and Farmer will be closed completely from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov. 26 for the 104th annual Sales Day Parade.

• Farmer between Monroe and Randolph will be closed completely from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov. 26 for the 104th annual Sales Day Parade.

• Randolph between Farmer and Larned will be closed completely from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov. 26 for the 104th annual Sales Day Parade.

• Larned between Griswold and Randolph will be closed completely from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov. 26 for the 104th annual Sales Day Parade.

• Congress between Shelby and Washington will be partially closed from Nov. 9 until Nov. 30 for building renovation.

• Washington between Larned and Congress will be partially closed from Nov. 9 until Jan. 11. for building renovation.

• Cass between Grand River and Bagley will be partially closed from Nov. 26 until Dec. 4 for utility installation.

• Fisher Service Drive between Woodward and Clifford will be partially closed until Dec. 7 for utility installation.

• Clifford between Fisher Service Drive and Henry will be partially closed until Dec. 7, 2018 for utility installation.

• Broadway between John R and Witherell will be partially closed from Nov. 26 until Nov. 28 for building restoration.

• Beacon between Brush and St. Antoine will be fully closed from Nov. 26 until Nov. 28 for utility installation.

• West Lafayette between Cass and Washington will be partially closed from now through May 14, 2019 for building renovation.

• Shelby between Fort and Lafayette will be partially closed from now through Dec. 21 for building renovation.

• Washington between State and Clifford will be partially closed from now through Dec. 21 for building renovation.

• Larned between Randolph and I-375 will be partially closed from now through Dec. 31 for utility work.

• Woodward between Gratiot and Grand River will be partially closed from now through Dec. 31, 2022 for the Hudson’s site redevelopment.

• Gratiot between Farmer and Woodward will be partially closed including a sidewalk closure from now through Dec. 31, 2022 for the Hudson’s site redevelopment.

• Grand River between Woodward and Farmer will be partially closed from now through Dec. 31 for Shinola Site Redevelopment.

• Grand River between Woodward and Farmer will be partially closed from now through Dec.31, 2022 for Hudsons Site Redevelopment.

• Griswold between Congress and Fort will be partially closed from now through Dec. 31 for building renovation.

• Trumbull between Michigan and Fisher Service Drive will be partially closed from now through Dec. 31 for building construction.

• Alter between East Jefferson and Hampton will be closed completely from Nov. 15 through Nov. 23 for utility installation.

• Mount Elliott between Edsel Ford Service Drive and Strong will be partially closed from now until Nov. 26 for utility installation.

• Holborn between Lodi and 500’ East of Mt Elliott will be partially closed from now until Dec. 3 for utility installation.

• I-75 southbound service drive between Woodward and Clifford will be partially closed from now through Dec. 7 for utility installation.

• Clifford between I-75 southbound service drive and Henry will be partially closed from now through Dec. 7 for utility installation.

• Temple between Park and Woodward will be partially closed from now until Dec 17. for building renovation.

• Temple between Cass and Second will be partially closed from now through June 27, 2019 for facade restoration.

• Livernois between Margareta and 8 Mile will be partially closed from now through Nov. 29 for soil borings.

• Amsterdam between Second and Third will be closed completely from now through Sept. 1, 2019 for building construction.

• Alfred between John R and Brush will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

• Alfred 350’ w/o John R will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

• Division between Brush and Beaubien will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

• John R between Adelaide and Edmund will be partially closed from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

• Sixth at Fort will be partially closed from now through Apr. 16, 2019 for a new development.

• Eighth between Plum and Elizabeth will be closed completely from now through May 1, 2019 for utility installation.

• Brush between Adelaide and Edmund will be partially closed from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

• Eastbound and westbound I-94 off ramps to Gratiot will be closed completely from now through Dec. 7 for ramp construction.

• Northbound and southbound Gratiot on ramps to eastbound and westbound I-94 will be closed completely from now through Dec. 7 for ramp construction.

• Northbound and southbound Fort between Rosa Parks and Tenth will be partially closed from now until Nov. 9, 2019 for maintenance.

• Eastbound and westbound M-10 between Washington and Woodward will be partially closed from Nov. 26 until Nov. 28 for permit work.

• Eastbound 8 Mile between Wyoming and Ohio will be partially closed from now until Nov. 29 for permit work.

• Southbound I-75 between Rosa Parks Blvd and Springwells will be closed completely from now through Nov. 30 for lane closure.

• Northbound and southbound Gratiot between Van Dyke and French will be partially closed from now through Dec. 7 for permit work.

