City of Detroit announces road closures

By Natasha Dado

DETROIT - The Detroit Department of Public Works has announced the following road closures:
 
•    Woodward between Jefferson and Larned will be closed completely from now through Dec. 31 for         Spirit of Detroit Plaza.

•    Griswold between Larned and Fort will be closed completely from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov. 26 for       the 104th annual Sales Day Parade.

 •    Fort between Griswold and Woodward will be closed completely from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov.            26 for the 104th annual Sales Day Parade.

 •    Woodward between Fort and Monroe will be closed completely from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov.              26 for the 104th annual Sales Day Parade.

 •    Monroe between Woodward and Farmer will be closed completely from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov.        26 for the 104th annual Sales Day Parade.

 •    Farmer between Monroe and Randolph will be closed completely from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov.          26 for the 104th annual Sales Day Parade. 

•    Randolph between Farmer and Larned will be closed completely from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov.           26 for the 104th annual Sales Day Parade.

 •    Larned between Griswold and Randolph will be closed completely from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov.        26 for the 104th annual Sales Day Parade.

 •    Congress between Shelby and Washington will be partially closed from Nov. 9 until Nov. 30 for              building renovation.

•    Washington between Larned and Congress will be partially closed from Nov. 9 until Jan. 11. for               building renovation.

 •    Cass between Grand River and Bagley will be partially closed from Nov. 26 until Dec. 4 for utility             installation.

•    Fisher Service Drive between Woodward and Clifford will be partially closed until Dec. 7 for utility           installation. 

•    Clifford between Fisher Service Drive and Henry will be partially closed until Dec. 7, 2018 for utility          installation. 

•    Broadway between John R and Witherell will be partially closed from Nov. 26 until Nov. 28 for                 building restoration.

•    Beacon between Brush and St. Antoine will be fully closed from Nov. 26 until Nov. 28 for utility               installation.

 •    West Lafayette between Cass and Washington will be partially closed from now through May 14,            2019 for building renovation.

 •    Shelby between Fort and Lafayette will be partially closed from now through Dec. 21 for building            renovation.

•    Washington between State and Clifford will be partially closed from now through Dec. 21 for                    building renovation. 

•    Larned between Randolph and I-375 will be partially closed from now through Dec. 31 for utility             work.

•    Woodward between Gratiot and Grand River will be partially closed from now through Dec. 31,               2022 for the Hudson’s site redevelopment. 

•    Gratiot between Farmer and Woodward will be partially closed including a sidewalk closure from            now through Dec. 31, 2022 for the Hudson’s site redevelopment. 

•    Grand River between Woodward and Farmer will be partially closed from now through Dec. 31 for         Shinola Site Redevelopment.

 •    Grand River between Woodward and Farmer will be partially closed from now through Dec.31,              2022 for Hudsons Site Redevelopment. 

•    Griswold between Congress and Fort will be partially closed from now through Dec. 31 for building         renovation.

•    Trumbull between Michigan and Fisher Service Drive will be partially closed from now through Dec.       31 for building construction.

 •    Alter between East Jefferson and Hampton will be closed completely from Nov. 15 through Nov. 23       for utility installation. 

•    Mount Elliott between Edsel Ford Service Drive and Strong will be partially closed from now until           Nov. 26 for utility installation. 

•    Holborn between Lodi and 500’ East of Mt Elliott will be partially closed from now until Dec. 3 for             utility installation. 

•    I-75 southbound service drive between Woodward and Clifford will be partially closed from now             through Dec. 7 for utility installation.

 •    Clifford between I-75 southbound service drive and Henry will be partially closed from now through        Dec. 7 for utility installation. 

•    Temple between Park and Woodward will be partially closed from now until Dec 17. for building             renovation. 

•    Temple between Cass and Second will be partially closed from now through June 27, 2019 for               facade restoration. 

•    Livernois between Margareta and 8 Mile will be partially closed from now through Nov. 29 for soil           borings. 

•    Amsterdam between Second and Third will be closed completely from now through Sept. 1, 2019           for building construction.

•    Alfred between John R and Brush will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for            mixed use development. 

•    Alfred 350’ w/o John R will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use            development. 

•    Division between Brush and Beaubien will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for       mixed use development.

•    John R between Adelaide and Edmund will be partially closed from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for         mixed use development. 

•    Sixth at Fort will be partially closed from now through Apr. 16, 2019 for a new development.

•    Eighth between Plum and Elizabeth will be closed completely from now through May 1, 2019 for             utility installation. 

•    Brush between Adelaide and Edmund will be partially closed from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for           mixed use development. 

•    Eastbound and westbound I-94 off ramps to Gratiot will be closed completely from now through             Dec. 7 for ramp construction.  

•    Northbound and southbound Gratiot on ramps to eastbound and westbound I-94 will be closed               completely from now through Dec. 7 for ramp construction. 

•    Northbound and southbound Fort between Rosa Parks and Tenth will be partially closed from now         until Nov. 9, 2019 for maintenance. 

•    Eastbound and westbound M-10 between Washington and Woodward will be partially closed from         Nov. 26 until Nov. 28 for permit work.  

•    Eastbound 8 Mile between Wyoming and Ohio will be partially closed from now until Nov. 29 for             permit work. 

•    Southbound I-75 between Rosa Parks Blvd and Springwells will be closed completely from now             through Nov. 30 for lane closure. 

•    Northbound and southbound Gratiot between Van Dyke and French will be partially closed from             now through Dec. 7 for permit work. 

 

