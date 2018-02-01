Commuter Alert: Lane closures expected on I-696, I-75 for pothole repair

If you take I-75 or I-696 to work every day, you probably know about the pothole problems.

MDOT is ramping up pothole repair efforts, starting Thursday, with extended hours for crews and possible lane closures that could impact your commute.

Here's the info from MDOT:

Starting today, road crews are going to be working extended hours on I-696 and I-75 in Macomb and Oakland counties for pothole filling and may affect the am and pm drive time.

Crews will be working on potholes until the expected snow coming in the next few days will then require they switch to tackle salting and plowing.

Related: POTHOLE PATROL: Where are the worst roads in Metro Detroit?

MDOT asks drivers for their patience and for slower speeds as crews block lanes and men and women work next to live traffic trying to fill the holes in the road.

The locations of where crews are currently working can be found at Michigan.gov/drive.

Details on additional repairs and schedules will be released in next day or so.

Related: I-696 project coming this spring: What you need to know

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.