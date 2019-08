A concrete spill at Telegraph and 14 Mile roads in Oakland County on Aug. 5, 2019. (WDIV)

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A concrete spill at Telegraph and 14 Mile roads in Oakland County has created a major traffic backup.

The concrete spilled Monday morning in the northbound lanes of Telegraph Road.

Firefighters are at the intersection, dousing the concrete with water.

Police officers from Franklin are also at the scene.

It's unclear how long the cleanup will last.

Here's aerial video of the cleanup efforts:

