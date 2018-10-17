Construction crew caused power line to fall onto I-75 in Oakland County

Downed power lines closed both directions of I-75 in Oakland County on Oct. 16, 2018. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - Both directions of traffic came to a standstill Tuesday afternoon on I-75 between 12 Mile and 14 Mile roads after a construction crew hit a power pole, sending power lines to fall onto the interstate.

One line actually landed on a vehicle. DTE Energy crews helped free the vehicle from the electrical wire.

No injuries were reported.

Drivers were stuck in the backup for about an hour. Some drivers crossed the median to escape the backup. Northbound I-75 was shut down at 12 Mile Road while southbound I-75 was shut down at 14 Mile Road.

A power line fell onto I-75 on Oct. 16, 2018 between 12 Mile and 14 Mile roads in Oakland County. (WDIV)

