Construction on Mound Road in Sterling Heights starts Monday, July 2

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Here is an update for Macomb County road construction projects this summer.

Starting Monday: Mound Road from 14 Mile Road to 18 Mile Road in Sterling Heights

Construction project: Mound Road from 14 Mile Road to 18 Mile Road, Sterling Heights

Estimated start date: July 2, 2018

Estimated open to traffic date: Aug. 24, 2018

Estimated completion: Oct. 10, 2018

Traffic update: The project will be done in phases, starting on Monday, July 2 when contractors will be closing two lanes northbound on Mound Road from 14 Mile Road to 16 Mile Road. The next phase will be completed after the initial 14 Mile to 16 Mile phase. The contractor will maintain access to residential and commercial properties throughout the project. We request your patience and cooperation through the reconstruction of the road.

Description: Project includes 3.7 miles of concrete pavement milling, joint repair, hot mix asphalt overlay, drain improvements, curb, gutter, sidewalk and ramps. Roadway will be open to through traffic with lane closures in place during resurfacing and construction operations.

Here are the rest of the construction projects from Macomb County:

Construction project: Kelly Road over Harrington Drain, Clinton Township

Estimated start date: July 9, 2018

Estimated open to traffic date: Aug. 24, 2018

Estimated completion: Oct. 10, 2018

Traffic update: Roadway will be closed during bridge superstructure replacement

Description: Project includes superstructure replacement with precast, prestressed adjacent concrete box beams and approach roadway work including station grading, pavement structure and guardrail placement in Clinton Township.

Construction project: Mound Road at 1,400 feet north of Shelby Road to 23 Mile Road, Shelby Township.

Estimated start date: June 25, 2018

Estimated open to traffic date: July 31, 2018

Estimated completion: July 31, 2018

Description: Road widening, milling and asphalt overlay on Mound Road from Shelby Road to 23 Mile Road to provide turning lanes and improve access points into the Amazon development on the corner of Mound and 23 Mile Road.

Construction project: 32 Mile Road from Omo Road to ½ mile east of Omo Road, Richmond and Lenox Townships

Estimated start date: May 29, 2018

Estimated open to traffic date: June 29, 2018

Estimated completion: June 29, 2018

Description: This project includes 2,640 feet of hot mix asphalt resurfacing, aggregate shoulders, guardrail endings and pavement markings.

Construction project: Schoenherr Road from 15 Mile Road north to 16 Mile Road, Sterling Heights

Estimated start date: March 26, 2018

Estimated completion: June 30, 2018

Description: Project includes 1.41 miles of concrete pavement, drainage repairs and upgrades, curb, gutter, sidewalk and ramps, concrete milling and hot mix asphalt overlay and pavement markings. The road will be open to through traffic with lane closures in place during the resurfacing and construction operations.

Construction project: North Avenue: 32 Mile Road to the southern boundary of the Village of Armada, Armada Township

Estimated start date: May 29, 2018

Estimated open to traffic date: June 29, 2018

Estimated completion: June 29, 2018

Description: This project includes 2 miles of hot mix asphalt resurfacing, aggregate shoulders, guardrail endings and pavement markings.

Construction project: 28 Mile Road bridge over North Branch of Clinton River in between Teller Road and Ray Center Road, Ray Township

Estimated start date: March 19, 2018

Estimated open to traffic date: June 2, 2018

Estimated completion: July 3, 2018

Description: Bridge has been closed for several years. The project includes steel pile foundations, concrete abutments, concrete deck, bridge railing, precast concrete box culvert, and asphalt approaches to the bridge.

Construction project: Santa Anna Street and Santa Barbara Street water main replacement and paving from Millar Road/Moravian Drive to Nardy Street in Clinton Township.

Estimated start date: Aug. 14, 2017

Estimated completion: July 6, 2018

Description: Project includes water main installation, storm sewer/drainage improvements, hot mix asphalt base crushing and shaping, concrete approaches, hot mix asphalt paving and restoration. Local traffic will be maintained during construction.

