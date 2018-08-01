Construction project to shut down EB I-696 this weekend in Oakland County

The eastbound lanes of I-696 will be closed this weekend in Oakland County (WDIV)

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The eastbound lanes of I-696 will be closed this weekend in Oakland County as the Michigan Department of Transportation's Restore the Reuther project continues.

Eastbound I-696 will be closed from Telegraph Road to I-75 starting at 8 p.m. Friday. The closure will last until 5 a.m. Monday.

This is the second weekend closure at this stretch of eastbound I-696.

Ramp and lane closures will start at M-10 to reduce eastbound traffic, officials said.

There will be lane closures on westbound I-696 from Telegraph Road to I-275, but at least one lane will be open at all times.

The eastbound I-696 ramp to Dequindre Road will be closed next week until mid-August for concrete removal and replacement, MDOT officials said. The ramp is expected to be completed and reopened after eastbound traffic is shifted across the median to the new pavement.

Drivers will be detoured onto southbound M-10, to eastbound Davison Freeway, to northbound I-75 and back to eastbound I-696, MDOT officials said.

Westbound I-696 is still closed in Macomb County from I-94 to Dequindre Road through the fall.

