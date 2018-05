A construction worker was killed on Pontiac Trail just north of 11 Mile Road in South Lyon. (WDIV)

SOUTH LYON, Mich. - A construction worker was killed Wednesday in a crash on Pontiac Trail near 11 Mile Road in South Lyon, officials said.

Police confirmed one person was killed in the crash on Pontiac Trail, just north of 11 Mile Road. No other injuries have been reported.

The intersection of Pontiac Trail and 11 Mile Road is closed. Officials asked drivers to avoid the area.

No further information has been released.

