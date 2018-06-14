Construction workers plead for drivers to be careful after woman hits, kills man on I-75 in Detroit

DETROIT - Construction workers are pleading for drivers to be careful after a suspected drunken driver drove into a work zone in Detroit and hit a worker, killing him early Thursday.

David Snell, 57, of Bay City, worked at C.A. Hull Contractors in Walled Lake for more than 20 years. He was working along northbound I-75 when he was hit. Michigan State Police had to shut down the interstate for hours at Warren Avenue.

David Snell was killed when a vehicle struck him on I-75 in Detroit on June 14, 2018. (WDIV)

Officials with Snell's company said he and a crew of his co-workers were putting up protective barriers for themselves as they prepared for bridge repair work, and that's when the driver of a SUV veered into the construction zone and rolled the vehicle into a work truck. Snell was pinned against a trailer. The father and husband died as a result of his injuries.

"The roads in Michigan are bad. They are our office. This is where our people work. Thousands of people in Michigan work on the roads every day. It's important that we slow down and do the right thing," Snell's co-worker, Jim Reed, said.

Another one of the construction workers was hit by the vehicle, too, but is expected to be OK, authorities said. He suffered minor injuries, but remains very shaken up after watching his coworker get killed.

A construction worker was struck and killed by a vehicle June 14, 2018 on I-75 in Detroit. (WDIV)

State police said they suspect the woman, 22, driving the SUV was drunk at the time of the crash. She was arrested.

The SUV the woman was driving was registered to a home on Detroit's west side. The driver registered to the vehicle has a suspended license and a long list of speeding violations. When Local 4 visited the home to see if the woman registered to the vehicle is the one who hit Snell, a woman ran inside the house.

Lt. Michael Shaw said the death was totally preventable.

"These types of incidents are totally preventable. You take the drunk from behind the wheel, and it just won't happen. This was a fully-marked construction zone, barrels and arrow boards, attenuator, everything you could possibly use to protect a construction worker who is trying to make a living, and here comes another driver who didn't do the right thing," said Shaw.

State police are investigating.

