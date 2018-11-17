Crash involving semi rollover closes down northbound exit ramp to Schaefer

DETROIT - On Saturday at around 11:25 a.m., Michigan State Police received a call regarding a rollover crash involving a semi near the northbound I-75 exit ramp to Schaefer.

No injuries were reported in the crash. The northbound exit ramp to Schaefer is closed to clean up the area. No other vehicles were involved.

It is unknown when the ramp will reopen.





