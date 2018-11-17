Crash involving semitruck rollover on I-75 cleared, Schaefer Road exit reopens

A semitruck rollover crash closed the northbound I-75 exit ramp to Schaefer Road on Nov. 17, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - MDOT reports the exit ramp to Schaefer Road from northbound I-75 has been reopened Saturday after a crash had left the exit ramp closed.

At about 11:25 a.m., Michigan State Police received a call regarding a rollover crash involving a semitruck near the northbound I-75 exit ramp to Schaefer Road.

No injuries were reported in the crash. The northbound exit ramp to Schaefer Road was closed to clean up the area. No other vehicles were involved.

