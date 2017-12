Traffic in the northbound lanes of I-275 was snarled due to a crash Wednesday, December 27, 2017. (WDIV)

CANTON, Mich. - A crash in the northbound lanes of I-275 has caused traffic to snarl north of Ford Road in Canton.

The center lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed.

