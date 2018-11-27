Crews to work on EB I-696 ramp to Mount Road in Warren this week

WARREN, Mich. - The eastbound I-696 access to the Mound Road ramp is changing Thursday due to construction, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.

Crews will work to remove and replace the concrete on the temporary crossover and ramp, MDOT officials said.

Access to Mound Road will now be east of I-75 using the Dequidre Road exit, officials said.

Eastbound I-696 from Woodward Avenue to east of I-75 at the traffic shift will have the two right lanes closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday to place signs and pavement markings for the new Mound Road access.

After 2 p.m., eastbound I-696 traffic will use the two right lanes to exit at Dequindre Road or Mound Road.

The eastbound traffic that shifts over onto westbound I-696 will have access to the Groesbeck Highway exit and I-94.

