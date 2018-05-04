Deadly head-on crash on southbound I-75 in Detroit caused by wrong-way driver, state police say

DETROIT - A deadly head-on collision Friday morning has forced the closure of southbound I-75 at Mack Avenue in Detroit.

The crash happened about 4 a.m. when a vehicle traveling northbound on southbound I-75 struck a southbound vehicle head-on.

Detroit firefighters used the Jaws of Life to cut the driver out of a Chrysler Pacifica. That driver was rushed to a hospital where her condition is not known.

The woman who was driving the other vehicle was killed in the crash. Police said she was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-75 without the vehicle's headlights on, causing the deadly head-on crash.

Michigan State Police are investigating.

A head-on collision closed southbound I-75 in Detroit on May 4, 2018. (WDIV)

A wrong-way driver caused a deadly head-on crash May 4, 2018 on southbound I-75 in Detroit. (WDIV)

