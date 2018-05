REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 60-year-old Dearborn man has died in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Joy Road in Redford Township early Monday morning.

The man that died was riding a motorcycle. One vehicle drove off, but police tracked down that vehicle and have a suspect in custody.

The intersection reopened around 6 a.m.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.