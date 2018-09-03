Traffic

Detroit police look for 3 people who fled scene of fatal crash on westbound I-94

Dodge Charger going over 100 mph rear-ended an SUV, police say

By Kayla Clarke

DETROIT - One person is dead and police are looking for three others who fled the scene after a fatal crash on westbound I-94, officials said.

It happened around 2 a.m. Monday on westbound I-94 near West Grand Boulevard.

Police said a Dodge Charger was traveling westbound and going over 100 mph when the vehicle crashed into the rear end of an SUV, which was also traveling westbound.

The SUV caught fire and the two people in the vehicle got out without injuries.

The Dodge Charger slid 400 feet, rolled over and one person was thrown from the vehicle. That person was killed instantly, according to officials.

Three other people, who were in the Dodge Charger, ran from the scene of the crash.

Police said they working to identify the three that fled, as well as identify the driver of the Dodge Charger.

The freeway reopened after 7:30 a.m. Monday.

