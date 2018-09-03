Detroit police look for 3 people who fled scene of fatal crash on westbound I-94

DETROIT - One person is dead and police are looking for three others who fled the scene after a fatal crash on westbound I-94, officials said.

It happened around 2 a.m. Monday on westbound I-94 near West Grand Boulevard.

Police said a Dodge Charger was traveling westbound and going over 100 mph when the vehicle crashed into the rear end of an SUV, which was also traveling westbound.

The SUV caught fire and the two people in the vehicle got out without injuries.

The Dodge Charger slid 400 feet, rolled over and one person was thrown from the vehicle. That person was killed instantly, according to officials.

Three other people, who were in the Dodge Charger, ran from the scene of the crash.

Police said they working to identify the three that fled, as well as identify the driver of the Dodge Charger.

The freeway reopened after 7:30 a.m. Monday.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Westbound I-94 at I-96 back open after crash investigation

OVERNIGHT TRAFFIC CRASH: On 9/3 at 2 05 AM troopers responded to a traffic crash on I 94 westbound near W Grand Blvd. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Charger was traveling westbound in excess of 100 mph and struck the rear end of a SUV also traveling westbound. pic.twitter.com/MvvnH4WAGA — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) September 3, 2018

.Three other occupants fled from the scene on foot. A K9 track was unsuccessful. Troopers are working on identifying those occupants and identifying the driver. The freeway reopened at 7 35 AM. pic.twitter.com/bOSr3G46EO — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) September 3, 2018

