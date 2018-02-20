Detroit police: Pothole likely caused deadly single-car crash on McGraw Avenue

DETROIT - A 22-year-old man died early Tuesday morning after a vehicle he was a passenger in struck a utility pole near McGraw Avenue and Martin Road in Detroit.

Detroit police said the 22-year-old woman driving the 2012 Ford Focus lost control of the car about 12:11 a.m. after hitting a pothole while traveling east on McGraw Avenue. The vehicle then veered off the road and into a utility pole.

The man was rushed to a hospital where he died. The driver is in serious condition at the hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported.

Detroit police are investigating this deadly crash.

