Traffic

Detroit police say speed likely caused deadly single-car crash on McGraw Avenue

22-year-old woman dies after car veers into utility pole

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
Headline Goes Here Copyright 2016 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT - A 22-year-old woman died early Tuesday morning after a vehicle he was a passenger in struck a utility pole near McGraw Avenue and Martin Road in Detroit. 

Detroit police originally said the 22-year-old man driving the 2012 Ford Focus lost control of the car about 12:11 a.m. after hitting a pothole while traveling east on McGraw Avenue. The vehicle then veered off the road and into a utility pole. 

More Headlines

Police later said the vehicle did not hit a pothole and that speed was a factor.

The woman in the passenger seat of the vehicle was rushed to a hospital where she died. The driver was listed in serious condition and is in police custody.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates. 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.