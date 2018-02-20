Detroit police say speed likely caused deadly single-car crash on McGraw Avenue

DETROIT - A 22-year-old woman died early Tuesday morning after a vehicle he was a passenger in struck a utility pole near McGraw Avenue and Martin Road in Detroit.

Detroit police originally said the 22-year-old man driving the 2012 Ford Focus lost control of the car about 12:11 a.m. after hitting a pothole while traveling east on McGraw Avenue. The vehicle then veered off the road and into a utility pole.

Police later said the vehicle did not hit a pothole and that speed was a factor.

The woman in the passenger seat of the vehicle was rushed to a hospital where she died. The driver was listed in serious condition and is in police custody.

