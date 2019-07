DETROIT - An investigation continues into an accident involving a Detroit police vehicle and a pickup truck Tuesday morning on the city’s west side.

It happened in the area of Schoolcraft and Woodmont Avenue. The impact of the crash deployed the airbags on both vehicles.

The police SUV sustained rear end damage.

It's not known what led to this crash.

A Detroit police vehicle was involved in a crash July 16, 2019 at Schoolcraft and Woodmont Avenue. (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.