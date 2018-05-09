Traffic

Detroit's $58 million effort to resurface 88 miles of roadway in 2018 underway

Additional $17 million in bond funds will be used to replace broken sidewalks

By Jayci Forster

Construction barrels (WDIV)

DETROIT - According to Ron Brundidge, the Department of Public Works director, the City of Detroit will repave 88 miles of roads this year.

The city will also improve the broken-down Bagley Street Bridge near 16th street in Mexicantown. 

Much of the road improvement program will come from bond funds that were approved last year. An additional $17 million in bond funds will be used to replace broken sidewalks alongside the roaf projects, Brundidge stated.

A majority of the workers will be hired from within the city. 

“We want to see Detroiters rebuilding Detroit, and we have a lot of opportunity with this year’s road construction program,” said Brundidge.
Below is a complete list of planned road repairs by City Council District. For additional information, visit the city’s website at http://www.detroitmi.gov/PublicWorks.

District 1

Street                                                      From                                    To

  • Cheynne                                                  Chippewa                                Dead End (N)
  • Coyle                                                       Puritan                                   Fenkell
  • Coyle                                                       Puritan                                   Florence
  • Prevost                                                    Puritan                                   Fenkell
  • Southfield s/d southbound                         Grand River                            Schoolcraft
  • Southfield s/d northbound                          Schoolcraft                             Grand River
  • Trinity                                                      Seven Mile                             Vassar
  • Westwood                                                Lyndon                                   Chalfonte
  • Wormer                                                    Grand River                            Bennet

District 2

Street                                                      From                                     To

  • Blake                                                       Annin                                      Seven Mile
  • Birwood                                                    Fenkell                                   Pilgrim
  • Charleston                                                Seven Mile                             Lantz
  • Clements                                                  Rosa Parks                            J.C.Lodge Fwy
  • Fenkell                                                     Rosa Parks                             Linwood
  • Fenkell                                                      Livernois                               Wyoming
  • Globe                                                        Livernois                                Dead End(W)
  • Greenlawn                                                 Curtis                                     Seven Mile
  • Griggs                                                       Norfolk                                  Eight Mile
  • Hill                                                            Log Cabin                              Rosa Parks
  • Hughes                                                      Rosa Parks                           Inverness
  • Inverness                                                   Hughes                                  Pilgrim
  • Littlefield                                                    Pembroke                              Dead End (N)
  • Linwood                                                      Puritan                                 Fenkell
  • Mark Twain                                                 Seven Mile                           Pickford
  • Mark Twain                                                 Pembroke                            Norfolk
  • Midland                                                      Griggs                                 James Couzens
  • Monica                                                       Joy Road                             Dead End (N)`
  • North                                                          Log Cabin                            Rosa Parks
  • Northlawn                                                   Curtis                                   Seven Mile
  • Pembroke                                                   Littlefield                             Cheyenne
  • Pembroke                                                   Sorrento                              Ward
  • Pembroke                                                   Schaefer                             Snowden
  • Pennington                                                  Curtis                                 Seven Mile
  • Roselawn                                                    Pembroke                           Eight Mile
  • Roselawn                                                    Curtis                                 Seven Mile
  • Santa Barbara                                             Curtis                                  Seven Mile
  • St.Martins                                                   Strathmoor                         James Couzens
  • St. Martins                                                  Whitcomb                           Robson
  • Strathmoor                                                  Vassar                                Pembroke
  • Strathmoor                                                  Seven Mile                         James Couzens
  • Steel                                                           W. Outer Drive                   Pembroke
  • Washburn                                                    Fenkell                              Keeler
  • Whitmore                                                    Second                              Dead End (E)
  • Vassar                                                       Sussex                               Whitcom

District 3

Street                                                      From                                     To

  • Anglin                                                      Conant                                  E.Outer Dr.
  • Bringard                                                   Schoenherr                            Pelkey
  • Brock                                                       State Fair                             Seven Mile
  • Coram                                                      Hayes                                  Brock
  • Collingham                                                Waltham                              Ghoulburn
  • Cordell                                                      8 Mile                                  Coram
  • Cushing                                                     8 Mile                                  Kelly
  • Dequindre                                                  Nevada                                Seven Mile
  • Dorchester                                                 McClellan                            Pennsylavania
  • Fordham                                                    Morang                               Hayes
  • Emery                                                        Dequindre                          St Aubin
  • Emery                                                       Conant                                Anglin
  • Emery                                                        Anglin                                 Harned
  • Emery                                                       Crysler                                 Cameron
  • Emery                                                        Hawthrone                          Russell
  • Gallagher                                                    Eight Mile                           E.Outer Dr.
  • Goddard                                                     Conant                                E.Outer Dr.
  • Goddard                                                     Seven Mile                          Neveda
  • Hickory                                                       Bringard                             State Fair
  • Hickory                                                       Manning                            State Fair
  • Hoyt                                                           Seven Mile                        Lappin
  • Kenney                                                       Van Dyke                          Castle
  • Lappin                                                         Schoenherr                       Hoyt
  • Lappin                                                         Hayes                               Brock
  • Lantz                                                           Conant                              Goddard
  • Lantz                                                           Dequindre                          Marx
  • Mackay                                                       Conant                               E.Outer Dr.
  • Mackay                                                       Seven Mile                         Conant
  • Maine                                                          Seven Mile                         Neveda
  • Manning                                                       Brock                                 Hayes
  • McNichols E.                                               Gratiot                                 Gunston
  • McNichols E.                                               Davison                               Dequindre
  • Nevada                                                        Dequindre                            Chrysler s/d
  • Pelkey                                                         State Fair                             Manning
  • Redmond                                                      Seven Mile                          Faircrest
  • Remington                                                    Orleans                                Marx
  • Revere                                                         Winchester                           E.Outer Drive
  • Reno                                                            8 Mile                                   Carlisle
  • Robinwood                                                    Lumpkin                               St Aubin
  • Robinwood                                                    St Aubin                              Dequindre
  • Robinwood                                                    Dequindre                           Marx
  • Robinwood                                                    Riopile                                Greely
  • Robinwood                                                    Greely                                 Hull
  • Robinwood                                                    Russell                                Cardoni
  • Robinwood                                                    Cardoni                                Hawthorne
  • Robinwood                                                    Carrie                                   VanDyke
  • Rossini                                                         Hayes                                  Dead End (W)
  • Ryan                                                            Nevada                                7 Mile Road
  • State Fair                                                     Woodward                             John R
  • Stockton                                                      Concord                                Helen
  • Tacoma                                                        Schoenner                            Alcoy
  • Tacoma                                                        Brock                                   Hayes
  • Verona                                                         Pfent                                    Seven Mile
  • Waltham - Fire Station Route                         Six Mile                                Gratiot
  • Westphalia                                                   Seven Mile                             Greinier
  • Wexford                                                       Eight Mile                                E.Outer Drive

District 4

Street                                                          From                                     To

  • Ashland                                                       Jefferson                                 Harbor Island\
  • Berden                                                         Cadieux                                  Bishop
  • Cadieux                                                        Mack                                     Chandler Park
  • Chalmers                                                      Harper                                    Houston-Whittier
  • Coplin                                                          Wade                                      Coulburn
  • Eastwood                                                     Morang                                   Hayes
  • Eastwood                                                     Kelly                                      Morang
  • Essex                                                          Navahoe                                 Dead End
  • Essex                                                          Navahoe                                  Lenox
  • Faircrest                                                       Kelly                                       Morang
  • Freud                                                           Phillip                                     Chalmers
  • Harbor Island                                                Lakewood                               Dead End 
  • Harper                                                          Conner                                    Norcross
  • Klenk Island                                                  Alter Rd.                                 Dead End (W)
  • Lakewood                                                      Kercheval                              Mack
  • Mack                                                            Alter Rd.                                 Wayburn
  • Marlbrough                                                   Charlevoix                               Mack
  • Maryland                                                      E.Warren                                 Chandler Park
  • Newport                                                        Essex                                     Dead End(S)
  • Newport                                                        Canfield                                   Warren
  • Nottingham (Asp)                                           Edsel Ford Service Drive         E.Outer Drive
  • Savage                                                         Van Dyke                                Sherwood
  • Seymour                                                       Kelly                                      Hayes
  • Springle                                                        Kercheval                                Vernor
  • Tennessee                                                    Clairpointe                              Dead End (W)
  • Wade                                                           Greensboro                              Somerset
  • Waveney                                                      Algonquin                                 Alter
  • Wayburn                                                      E.Warren                                 E.Outer Drive
  • Wayburn                                                      E.Outer Drive                           Edsel Ford
  • Queen                                                         7 Mile rd                                  Whittier

District 5

Street                                                         From                                       To

  • Beaubien                                                    Jefferson                                 Lafayette
  • Buena Vista                                                Livernois                                  Oakman
  • Canfield                                                      Lodge Service Drive                 Trumbull
  • Chene                                                        Jefferson                                 Gratiot
  • Cortland                                                      Monica                                    Stoepel
  • Dexter                                                         W. Grand Blvd.                        Atkinson
  • Division                                                       Rivard                                      Russell
  • Gladstone                                                    Dexter                                     Wildermere
  • Iron                                                              Jefferson                                Wight
  • Lodge s/d northbound                                    Milwaukee                               Euclid
  • Lodge s/d southbound                                    W. Grand Blvd.                        Baltimore
  • Holmur                                                          Oakman                                 Davison
  • Holmur                                                          Kendall                                   Doris
  • Magnolia                                                       Scotten                                  Vinewood
  • Pallister                                                         Lodge Service Drive                Third
  • Russell                                                          Gratiot                                   Mack
  • Stearns                                                          Livernois                               Stoepel
  • Third                                                             Seward                                  Pallister
  • Third                                                              Pallister                                W. Grand Blvd.
  • Tuxedo                                                          Rosa Park                             LaSalle
  • Warren E.                                                      McDougall                             Dequindre

District 6

Street                                                          From                                     To                            

  • 8th                                                               Fort                                       Lafayette
  • 25th                                                             Toledo                                    Bagley
  • 35th                                                             Michigan                                Edsel Ford Service Dr
  • Annabelle                                                     Outer Drive                             Salliotte
  • Bassett                                                        Schaefer                                Outer Drive
  • Beatrice                                                        Schaefer                                Visger
  • Beatrice                                                        Visger                                    Outer Drive
  • Belle                                                             Casper                                  Norman
  • Biddle                                                           Vinewood                               McKinley
  • Brandon                                                         Hubbard                                McKinstry
  • Central                                                           Michigan                              McGraw
  • Cicotte                                                           McGraw                               Edsel Ford Service Dr
  • Calumet                                                         Trumbull                               Gibson
  • Commonwealth                                               Stanlley                               Ford Fwy Dead End
  • Ethel                                                              Outer Drive                          Visger
  • Ewald Circle                                                   Davison                                Oakman
  • Florida                                                            Michigan                             Edsel Ford Service Dr
  • Forest W                                                        14th                                    Trumbull
  • Gartner                                                           Springwells                          Central
  • Gibson                                                            Temptations                         Canfield
  • Grand Blvd. W.                                                 W. Vernor                            Toledo
  • Greusel                                                            Otis                                     Michigan
  • Hammond                                                        Toledo                                  Dead End (N)
  • Hanson                                                            Livernois                              Dead End (W)
  • Honorah                                                           Dix                                       Dead End
  • Hubbard                                                           W.Vernor                              Brandon
  • Jackson                                                          31st                                      Lovett
  • Jeffries s/d eastbound                                      Magnolia                               Michigan
  • Junction                                                          Michigan                               W. Warren
  • Kulic                                                               Wesson                                Dead End(W)
  • Lonyo                                                              Michigan                               Kirkwood
  • Martin                                                             John Kronk                             Michigan
  • McGraw                                                          Cecil                                      W. Warren
  • McMillian                                                         Lansing                                  McKinstry
  • McMillian                                                        Cavalry                                    Junction
  • McGregor                                                        Campbell                                Juction
  • Merrick                                                            Vinewood                               Tilman
  • Miami                                                              Campbell                                 Bassett
  • Morse                                                              Livernois                                  Dead End (W)
  • Morton                                                             Livernois                                  Gilbert
  • Olivet                                                               Springwells                             Dead End (N)
  • Parkinson                                                         Michigan                                  Bruckner
  • Plum                                                                Trumbull                                  Brooklyn
  • Porter                                                               Fisher Service Drive            W.Grand Blvd
  • Proctor                                                             W.Warren                           Edsel Ford Service Dr
  • Proctor                                                             Michigan                            Edsel Ford Service Dr
  • Renville                                                            McGraw                              Edsel Ford Fwy
  • Rich                                                                 Wesson                                 31st
  • Risdon                                                              W.Grand Blvd                        Vinewood
  • Rose                                                                16th                                       17th
  • Ruskin                                                             4th                                         23rd
  • Sharon                                                             Woodmere                              Dead End (N)
  • Stair                                                                 Dix                                        Dead End
  • St.John                                                             Freer                                     Central
  • Stanley                                                            Trumbull                                  Commonwealth
  • Tarnow                                                             Michigan                              Edsel Ford Service Dr
  • Toledo                                                              W.Grand Blvd                       Scotten
  • Trumbull                                                           Fort                                     Fisher s/d
  • Trumbull                                                          Grand River                            Warren
  • Wabash                                                            W.Grand Blvd                        Ferry
  • Waldo                                                               Parkinson                             Freer
  • Whitehead                                                         Livernois                               Dead End (W)

District 7 

Street                                                              From                                     To

  • Artesian                                                           Acacia                                    Kendall
  • Artesian                                                           Ford Road                               Paul
  • Artesian                                                           Joy Road                                 Sawyer
  • Artesian                                                           Acacia                                     Kendall
  • Ashton                                                            Joy Road                                 Tireman
  • Asbury Park                                                    Warren                                     Paul
  • Auburn                                                            W.Warren                                 Tireman
  • Beaverland                                                      Parkland                                  Tireman
  • Bingham                                                          Tireman                                   Littlefield
  • Birwood                                                           Plymouth                                Grand River
  • Burnette                                                          Tireman                                   Warren
  • Cathedral                                                         Evergreen                               Artesian
  • Chalfonte                                                         Steel                                      Schaefer
  • Chalfonte                                                         Greenfield                               Winthrop
  • Chicago                                                           Scheefer                                 Meyers
  • Chicago                                                           Wyoming                                Jeffries
  • Chicago                                                            Hubbell                                  Greenfield
  • Cloverlawn                                                       Chicago                                  Oakman
  • Cortland                                                           Jeffries                                   Oakman
  • Dover                                                               Artesian                                  Evergreen
  • Ellis (Asp)                                                        Manor                                     Meyers
  • Ellsworth                                                          Mettetal                                  St Mary's
  • Elmira                                                              Hubbell                                   Dead E mark twn
  • Elmira                                                              Greenfield                              Whitcomb
  • Elmira                                                              Schaeffer                                Littlefield
  • Elmira                                                              Vaughan                                  Plainview
  • Glendale                                                           Mansfield                                Mettetal
  • Grandville                                                         Tireman                                   Sawyer
  • Griggs                                                              Westpointe                               Kramer
  • Interval                                                             Lauder                                    Terry
  • Jeffries s/d westbound                                       Meyers                                    Cheyenne
  • Jeffries s/d westbound                                       Wyoming                                 Meyers
  • Joy Road                                                          Schaefer                                 Greenfield
  • Keeler                                                               Winthrop                                 Lindsay
  • Lamphere                                                          W.Warren                               Parkland
  • Marlowe                                                            Chicago                                    Westfield
  • Parkland                                                            Sawyer                                 West Parkway 
  • Patton                                                               Plymouth                                Elmira
  • Piedmont                                                           Plymouth                               Chicago
  • Pilgrim                                                               James Couzens                     Mendota
  • Pilgrim                                                               Schaefer                                 Cruse
  • Plainview                                                           Tireman                                   Sawyer
  • Plymouth                                                           Wyoming                                 Manor
  • Prest                                                                  Lyndon                                   Chalfonte
  • Quincy                                                               Joy Road                                  Boston
  • Robson                                                              Chalfonte                                Grand River
  • Schaefer                                                            W. Chicago                              Joy Road
  • Stahelin                                                              W.Chicago                               Joy Road
  • Stahelin                                                              Joy Road                               Sawyer
  • Verne                                                                 Pierson                                    Braile
  • Warwick                                                             W.Warren                                Tireman
  • Washburn                                                           Jeffries                                   Schoolcraft
  • Westwood                                                          W.Warren                                 Tireman
  • Wisconsin                                                          Jeffries                                   Schoolcraft

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.