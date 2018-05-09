Detroit's $58 million effort to resurface 88 miles of roadway in 2018 underway

DETROIT - According to Ron Brundidge, the Department of Public Works director, the City of Detroit will repave 88 miles of roads this year.
The city will also improve the broken-down Bagley Street Bridge near 16th street in Mexicantown.
Much of the road improvement program will come from bond funds that were approved last year. An additional $17 million in bond funds will be used to replace broken sidewalks alongside the roaf projects, Brundidge stated.
A majority of the workers will be hired from within the city.
“We want to see Detroiters rebuilding Detroit, and we have a lot of opportunity with this year’s road construction program,” said Brundidge.
Below is a complete list of planned road repairs by City Council District. For additional information, visit the city’s website at http://www.detroitmi.gov/PublicWorks.
District 1
Street From To
- Cheynne Chippewa Dead End (N)
- Coyle Puritan Fenkell
- Coyle Puritan Florence
- Prevost Puritan Fenkell
- Southfield s/d southbound Grand River Schoolcraft
- Southfield s/d northbound Schoolcraft Grand River
- Trinity Seven Mile Vassar
- Westwood Lyndon Chalfonte
- Wormer Grand River Bennet
District 2
Street From To
- Blake Annin Seven Mile
- Birwood Fenkell Pilgrim
- Charleston Seven Mile Lantz
- Clements Rosa Parks J.C.Lodge Fwy
- Fenkell Rosa Parks Linwood
- Fenkell Livernois Wyoming
- Globe Livernois Dead End(W)
- Greenlawn Curtis Seven Mile
- Griggs Norfolk Eight Mile
- Hill Log Cabin Rosa Parks
- Hughes Rosa Parks Inverness
- Inverness Hughes Pilgrim
- Littlefield Pembroke Dead End (N)
- Linwood Puritan Fenkell
- Mark Twain Seven Mile Pickford
- Mark Twain Pembroke Norfolk
- Midland Griggs James Couzens
- Monica Joy Road Dead End (N)`
- North Log Cabin Rosa Parks
- Northlawn Curtis Seven Mile
- Pembroke Littlefield Cheyenne
- Pembroke Sorrento Ward
- Pembroke Schaefer Snowden
- Pennington Curtis Seven Mile
- Roselawn Pembroke Eight Mile
- Roselawn Curtis Seven Mile
- Santa Barbara Curtis Seven Mile
- St.Martins Strathmoor James Couzens
- St. Martins Whitcomb Robson
- Strathmoor Vassar Pembroke
- Strathmoor Seven Mile James Couzens
- Steel W. Outer Drive Pembroke
- Washburn Fenkell Keeler
- Whitmore Second Dead End (E)
- Vassar Sussex Whitcom
District 3
Street From To
- Anglin Conant E.Outer Dr.
- Bringard Schoenherr Pelkey
- Brock State Fair Seven Mile
- Coram Hayes Brock
- Collingham Waltham Ghoulburn
- Cordell 8 Mile Coram
- Cushing 8 Mile Kelly
- Dequindre Nevada Seven Mile
- Dorchester McClellan Pennsylavania
- Fordham Morang Hayes
- Emery Dequindre St Aubin
- Emery Conant Anglin
- Emery Anglin Harned
- Emery Crysler Cameron
- Emery Hawthrone Russell
- Gallagher Eight Mile E.Outer Dr.
- Goddard Conant E.Outer Dr.
- Goddard Seven Mile Neveda
- Hickory Bringard State Fair
- Hickory Manning State Fair
- Hoyt Seven Mile Lappin
- Kenney Van Dyke Castle
- Lappin Schoenherr Hoyt
- Lappin Hayes Brock
- Lantz Conant Goddard
- Lantz Dequindre Marx
- Mackay Conant E.Outer Dr.
- Mackay Seven Mile Conant
- Maine Seven Mile Neveda
- Manning Brock Hayes
- McNichols E. Gratiot Gunston
- McNichols E. Davison Dequindre
- Nevada Dequindre Chrysler s/d
- Pelkey State Fair Manning
- Redmond Seven Mile Faircrest
- Remington Orleans Marx
- Revere Winchester E.Outer Drive
- Reno 8 Mile Carlisle
- Robinwood Lumpkin St Aubin
- Robinwood St Aubin Dequindre
- Robinwood Dequindre Marx
- Robinwood Riopile Greely
- Robinwood Greely Hull
- Robinwood Russell Cardoni
- Robinwood Cardoni Hawthorne
- Robinwood Carrie VanDyke
- Rossini Hayes Dead End (W)
- Ryan Nevada 7 Mile Road
- State Fair Woodward John R
- Stockton Concord Helen
- Tacoma Schoenner Alcoy
- Tacoma Brock Hayes
- Verona Pfent Seven Mile
- Waltham - Fire Station Route Six Mile Gratiot
- Westphalia Seven Mile Greinier
- Wexford Eight Mile E.Outer Drive
District 4
Street From To
- Ashland Jefferson Harbor Island\
- Berden Cadieux Bishop
- Cadieux Mack Chandler Park
- Chalmers Harper Houston-Whittier
- Coplin Wade Coulburn
- Eastwood Morang Hayes
- Eastwood Kelly Morang
- Essex Navahoe Dead End
- Essex Navahoe Lenox
- Faircrest Kelly Morang
- Freud Phillip Chalmers
- Harbor Island Lakewood Dead End
- Harper Conner Norcross
- Klenk Island Alter Rd. Dead End (W)
- Lakewood Kercheval Mack
- Mack Alter Rd. Wayburn
- Marlbrough Charlevoix Mack
- Maryland E.Warren Chandler Park
- Newport Essex Dead End(S)
- Newport Canfield Warren
- Nottingham (Asp) Edsel Ford Service Drive E.Outer Drive
- Savage Van Dyke Sherwood
- Seymour Kelly Hayes
- Springle Kercheval Vernor
- Tennessee Clairpointe Dead End (W)
- Wade Greensboro Somerset
- Waveney Algonquin Alter
- Wayburn E.Warren E.Outer Drive
- Wayburn E.Outer Drive Edsel Ford
- Queen 7 Mile rd Whittier
District 5
Street From To
- Beaubien Jefferson Lafayette
- Buena Vista Livernois Oakman
- Canfield Lodge Service Drive Trumbull
- Chene Jefferson Gratiot
- Cortland Monica Stoepel
- Dexter W. Grand Blvd. Atkinson
- Division Rivard Russell
- Gladstone Dexter Wildermere
- Iron Jefferson Wight
- Lodge s/d northbound Milwaukee Euclid
- Lodge s/d southbound W. Grand Blvd. Baltimore
- Holmur Oakman Davison
- Holmur Kendall Doris
- Magnolia Scotten Vinewood
- Pallister Lodge Service Drive Third
- Russell Gratiot Mack
- Stearns Livernois Stoepel
- Third Seward Pallister
- Third Pallister W. Grand Blvd.
- Tuxedo Rosa Park LaSalle
- Warren E. McDougall Dequindre
District 6
Street From To
- 8th Fort Lafayette
- 25th Toledo Bagley
- 35th Michigan Edsel Ford Service Dr
- Annabelle Outer Drive Salliotte
- Bassett Schaefer Outer Drive
- Beatrice Schaefer Visger
- Beatrice Visger Outer Drive
- Belle Casper Norman
- Biddle Vinewood McKinley
- Brandon Hubbard McKinstry
- Central Michigan McGraw
- Cicotte McGraw Edsel Ford Service Dr
- Calumet Trumbull Gibson
- Commonwealth Stanlley Ford Fwy Dead End
- Ethel Outer Drive Visger
- Ewald Circle Davison Oakman
- Florida Michigan Edsel Ford Service Dr
- Forest W 14th Trumbull
- Gartner Springwells Central
- Gibson Temptations Canfield
- Grand Blvd. W. W. Vernor Toledo
- Greusel Otis Michigan
- Hammond Toledo Dead End (N)
- Hanson Livernois Dead End (W)
- Honorah Dix Dead End
- Hubbard W.Vernor Brandon
- Jackson 31st Lovett
- Jeffries s/d eastbound Magnolia Michigan
- Junction Michigan W. Warren
- Kulic Wesson Dead End(W)
- Lonyo Michigan Kirkwood
- Martin John Kronk Michigan
- McGraw Cecil W. Warren
- McMillian Lansing McKinstry
- McMillian Cavalry Junction
- McGregor Campbell Juction
- Merrick Vinewood Tilman
- Miami Campbell Bassett
- Morse Livernois Dead End (W)
- Morton Livernois Gilbert
- Olivet Springwells Dead End (N)
- Parkinson Michigan Bruckner
- Plum Trumbull Brooklyn
- Porter Fisher Service Drive W.Grand Blvd
- Proctor W.Warren Edsel Ford Service Dr
- Proctor Michigan Edsel Ford Service Dr
- Renville McGraw Edsel Ford Fwy
- Rich Wesson 31st
- Risdon W.Grand Blvd Vinewood
- Rose 16th 17th
- Ruskin 4th 23rd
- Sharon Woodmere Dead End (N)
- Stair Dix Dead End
- St.John Freer Central
- Stanley Trumbull Commonwealth
- Tarnow Michigan Edsel Ford Service Dr
- Toledo W.Grand Blvd Scotten
- Trumbull Fort Fisher s/d
- Trumbull Grand River Warren
- Wabash W.Grand Blvd Ferry
- Waldo Parkinson Freer
- Whitehead Livernois Dead End (W)
District 7
Street From To
- Artesian Acacia Kendall
- Artesian Ford Road Paul
- Artesian Joy Road Sawyer
- Artesian Acacia Kendall
- Ashton Joy Road Tireman
- Asbury Park Warren Paul
- Auburn W.Warren Tireman
- Beaverland Parkland Tireman
- Bingham Tireman Littlefield
- Birwood Plymouth Grand River
- Burnette Tireman Warren
- Cathedral Evergreen Artesian
- Chalfonte Steel Schaefer
- Chalfonte Greenfield Winthrop
- Chicago Scheefer Meyers
- Chicago Wyoming Jeffries
- Chicago Hubbell Greenfield
- Cloverlawn Chicago Oakman
- Cortland Jeffries Oakman
- Dover Artesian Evergreen
- Ellis (Asp) Manor Meyers
- Ellsworth Mettetal St Mary's
- Elmira Hubbell Dead E mark twn
- Elmira Greenfield Whitcomb
- Elmira Schaeffer Littlefield
- Elmira Vaughan Plainview
- Glendale Mansfield Mettetal
- Grandville Tireman Sawyer
- Griggs Westpointe Kramer
- Interval Lauder Terry
- Jeffries s/d westbound Meyers Cheyenne
- Jeffries s/d westbound Wyoming Meyers
- Joy Road Schaefer Greenfield
- Keeler Winthrop Lindsay
- Lamphere W.Warren Parkland
- Marlowe Chicago Westfield
- Parkland Sawyer West Parkway
- Patton Plymouth Elmira
- Piedmont Plymouth Chicago
- Pilgrim James Couzens Mendota
- Pilgrim Schaefer Cruse
- Plainview Tireman Sawyer
- Plymouth Wyoming Manor
- Prest Lyndon Chalfonte
- Quincy Joy Road Boston
- Robson Chalfonte Grand River
- Schaefer W. Chicago Joy Road
- Stahelin W.Chicago Joy Road
- Stahelin Joy Road Sawyer
- Verne Pierson Braile
- Warwick W.Warren Tireman
- Washburn Jeffries Schoolcraft
- Westwood W.Warren Tireman
- Wisconsin Jeffries Schoolcraft
