Detroit-Windsor Tunnel to return to regular service Sunday

DETROIT - After $21.6 million in restorations, the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will return to regular service on Sunday.

There will be scheduled closures over the next few months to complete some of the ancillary work, but the traveling public will be notified of these closures in advance.

The renovations began in January 2017 and included replacement of the 88-year-old tunnel's concrete ceiling, as well as masonry, electrical work and other infrastructure improvements.

The project was co-funded by Detroit-Windsor Tunnel LLC and Windsor-Detroit Borderlink Limited.

Though the tunnel is returning to service 24 hours a day, seven days a week, vehicle height will continue to be restricted to 10 feet, 7 inches until some ancillary work is completed.