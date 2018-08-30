Downtown Detroit parking, traffic: Aretha Franklin tribute concert, Lions game, JazzFest on Thursday

DETROIT - Thursday evening will be busy in and around Downtown Detroit.

City officials provided information for people planning to attend the Aretha Franklin tribute concert at Chene Park, the Detroit Lions home game at Ford Field, JazzFest and other events.

“We are urging anyone coming downtown for these or any other events to arrive very early to make sure they can park and get to their venue on time,” said Ron Brundidge, the Detroit Department of Public Works director.

Aretha Franklin tribute concert at Chene Park

The Michigan Department of Transportation is urging visitors traveling to Chene Park to use I-375 and exit at Jefferson Avenue.

Detroit officials will relax parking enforcement on the streets around Chene Park for Thursday's concert.

Drivers can park at meters or use parking lots in the area. Vehicles blocking driveways or alleys and those parked in corner clearances, at handicap signs or bus stops will be ticketed and possibly towed, officials said.

There will be traffic restrictions around Chene Park for the concert. Chene will be two lanes southbound to allow access to parking lots. Chene will be closed at Jefferson Avenue once parking lots are full.

Traffic will be restricted on Atwater Street between St. Aubin and Dubois streets. No traffic will be allowed on Atwater Street from Dubois Street to Chene.

The Chene Park box office will open with access off of Jos Campau at Atwater Street.

People attending the concert will have access to two parking lots. Concertgoers should use Chene to access the parking lot on Chene near Jefferson Avenue. Visitors can access a second parking lot using Chene or Franklin Street.

Detroit Lions game

People attending the Detroit Lions preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field should exit at Bagley Street off the Lodge Freeway, exit at Mack Avenue off I-375 or exit at Rosa Parks Boulevard using I-75.

Heavy traffic congestion is expected throughout Downtown Detroit as visitors arrive and workers leave. Drivers also are encouraged to avoid Larned Street due to utility-related lane closures.

Drivers are encouraged to use public transportation, such as DDOT, SMART or the QLine to get downtown and DDOT to get to Chene Park.

Aretha Franklin viewing at New Bethel Baptist Church

Philadelphia Street will be closed from Linwood Street to LaSalle Boulevard, and residents will be allowed access to their homes.

There might be intermittent closures on the northbound lanes of Linwood Street between Euclid and Blaine streets, based on the size of the crowd.

JazzFest

These roads have been closed since Wednesday night:

Northbound Woodward Avenue from Larned to Monroe.

Southbound and northbound Woodward between Campus Martius and State/Gratiot.

Eastbound Monroe from Campus Martius to Farmer.

Both sides of Cadillac Square from Campus Martius to Bates.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, these roads will be closed.

Southbound Woodward from Michigan to Larned.

Fort from Griswold to Woodward.

Westbound Monroe from Farmer to Campus Martius.

Eastbound and westbound Michigan between Griswold and Woodward.

Congress will be closed between between Bates and Griswold starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

