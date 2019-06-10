Driver flees officers in Roseville, hits woman at 12 Mile, Gratiot

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A 49-year-old woman is in critical condition after a driver fleeing police Monday morning in Roseville struck the woman's Mercury Sable at 12 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

Traffic is being diverted by police at this intersection. The woman, who is from St. Clair Shores, was driving a silver 2000 Sable when the driver of a white 2006 Chevrolet Impala struck her about 4 a.m. at 12 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

Police said this started as a traffic violation stop about 3:40 a.m. at Common Road near Normal Street, which is about 1/2 mile west of Gratiot Avenue in Roseville. The officer walked up to the Impala to speak with the driver, but the driver accelerate and went east on Common Road. Police said officers were going to pursue the vehicle but were advised to terminate any kind of chase when the Impala started going southbound on Gratiot Avenue.

The crash happened a short time later, police said. The suspect fled on foot after the crash but was taken into custody by officers.

Police said the suspect is a 25-year-old St. Clair Shores man. He is expected to face charges.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.