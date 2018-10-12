Driver in crash on I-96 at Greenfield Road fled scene on foot

DETROIT - A tow truck driver was working on changing a tire when the tow truck was rear-ended by an SUV.

The driver of the vehicle that needed a tire change was leaning against a wall when the tow truck was rear-ended. That man was hit and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV that crashed into the tow truck was female, and she fled the scene on foot.

It happened at I-96 and Greenfield Road in Detroit.

