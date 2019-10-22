Driver killed in crash on EB I-94 near Little Mack

Video from a helicopter shows the scene of a deadly crash Oct. 22, 2019 on eastbound I-94 near Little Mack Avenue. (WDIV)

Eastbound I-94 is closed at Little Mack Avenue due to a fatal crash involving four vehicles and one semi truck.

Michigan State Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that traffic was slowing down due to a crash. A pick up truck approached traffic at a high rate of speed and rear ended a vehicle, causing a chain reaction crash, reads a statement from police. A female driver was killed in the crash.

Police believe the pickup truck driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

"At this time troopers on the scene can not determine if someone else is in that vehicle. Next of kin have not been notified. The at fault pickup driver is currently in custody for driving under the influence and has submitted to a blood draw," reads a statement from state police.

An investigation into this crash continues.

