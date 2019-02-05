Drivers running into pothole problem on eastbound I-94 ramp to 10 Mile Road

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - Nearly a dozen drivers have been dealing with flat tires Tuesday morning after running into a pothole on eastbound I-94 at the 10 Mile Road ramp in St. Clair Shores.

The ramp was shut down as disabled vehicles lined the right shoulder of eastbound I-94.

The rollercoaster weather conditions are causing pothole problems across Metro Detroit.

The rollercoaster weather conditions are causing pothole problems across Metro Detroit.

