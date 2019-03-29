Drivers rushed to hospital after violent crash on Seymour Lake Road in Brandon Township

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Seymour Lake Road was closed for hours Thursday afternoon in Brandon Township due to a violent collision.

According to authorities, the head-on collision occurred at about 3 p.m., closing the road between Ortonville and Parry Lake roads. The road was reopened just after 4:30 p.m.

Authorities had to remove the roof of one vehicle to pull the driver from inside. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital. It is unknown how many injuries there were or the severity of the injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police investigating a violent collision that occurred March 28, 2019 in Brandon Township. (WDIV)

