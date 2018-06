GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. - Authorities in Grosse Pointe Farms are asking residents to avoid the area of Lee Gate near Grosse Pointe Boulevard due to a gas leak.

DTE Energy has a crew at the leak working on a fix.

Meanwhile, residents who live along Lee Gate are asked to stay in their homes. Residents who are away from home will not be able to return until the leak is repaired.

