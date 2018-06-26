Eastbound I-94 at 12 Mile closed due to crash

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting that eastbound I-94 at 12 Mile in Roseville is closed due to a crash.

It is expected to be closed for several hours.

UPDATE - Location: EB I-94 at 12 Mile

Lanes Affected: All Lanes

Event Type: Crash

County: Macomb

Reported: 2:05 AM — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) June 26, 2018

