Eastbound I-94 at 12 Mile closed due to crash

Closure expected for several hours

By Von Lozon

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting that eastbound I-94 at 12 Mile in Roseville is closed due to a crash.

It is expected to be closed for several hours. 

