Eastbound I-94 at 12 Mile closed due to crash

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting that eastbound I-94 at 12 Mile in Roseville is closed due to a crash.
It is expected to be closed for several hours.
UPDATE - Location: EB I-94 at 12 Mile
Lanes Affected: All Lanes
Event Type: Crash
County: Macomb
Reported: 2:05 AM — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) June 26, 2018
