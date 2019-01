All lanes of eastbound I-94 are now open to traffic again at Michigan Avenue after being blocked Wednesday due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Michigan State Police said the crash involved three vehicles on eastbound I-94 near Miller Road.

There was one minor injury reported. There are no reports of any serious injuries.

Tow trucks were clearing the vehicles and debris.



