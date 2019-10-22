Eastbound I-94 closed at Little Mack after deadly crash

Video from a helicopter shows the scene of a deadly crash Oct. 22, 2019 on eastbound I-94 near Little Mack Avenue. (WDIV)

Eastbound I-94 is closed at Little Mack Avenue due to a fatal crash involving four vehicles and one semi truck.

Michigan State Police said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this fatal crash Tuesday morning.

The driver of one of the cars involved in the crash has been killed. However, police said they have not identified the driver yet. It's unclear how many other people may have been injured.

An investigation into this crash continues.

Video from a helicopter shows the scene of a deadly crash Oct. 22, 2019 on eastbound I-94 near Little Mack Avenue. (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.