DEARBORN, Mich. - The eastbound lanes of I-94 are closed at Schaefer Road in Dearborn due to a crash, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

The crash happened at 4:41 p.m. Thursday.

It appears a semi truck tipped over and spilled its load on the freeway.

It's unclear how long the freeway will be closed.

