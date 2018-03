A crash closed eastbound I-94 at Harper Aveune in Macomb County on March 19, 2018. (WDIV)

Eastbound lanes of I-94 at Harper in Macomb County were closed Monday for a crash.

It has since reopened.

The crash involved the cab of a semi-truck on fire. No other information is available.

UPDATE: Other on I-94

Location: EB I-94 at Harper Rd

Lanes Affected: Center Lane, Right Lane, Right Shoulder — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) March 19, 2018

