Eastbound I-96 at Grand River in Detroit reopens after water main break

DETROIT - Eastbound I-96 between Grand River and Livernois in Detroit is open again after a water main break left the area closed, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The water main break happened Friday night. The area was closed at about 10:20 p.m., according to Michigan State Police.

MDOT - Metro Detroit

EB 96 CLOSED from Grand River to Livernois for watermain break. Unknown ETA on reopening. — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) January 26, 2019

