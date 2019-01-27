Traffic

Eastbound I-96 at Grand River in Detroit reopens after water main break

Area reopened Sunday

By Natasha Dado

DETROIT - Eastbound I-96 between Grand River and Livernois in Detroit is open again after a water main break left the area closed, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. 

The water main break happened Friday night. The area was closed at about 10:20 p.m., according to Michigan State Police.   

 

