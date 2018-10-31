Eastbound I-96 at Newburgh Road in Livonia closed for crash

Crash on I-96 at Newburgh Road. (WDIV)

LIVONIA, Mich. - Eastbound I-96 at Newburgh Road is closed due to a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Eastbound M-14 at I-275/96 is also closed due to the crash at eastbound I-96 at Newburgh Road.

Livonia police expect the area to be closed for several hours.

HEADS UP-EB 96 CLOSED at Newburgh, east of 275, due to very serious crash. Avoid area. Unknown ETA. pic.twitter.com/6XC1nICd6H — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) October 30, 2018

