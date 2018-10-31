Traffic

Eastbound I-96 at Newburgh Road in Livonia closed for crash

By Kayla Clarke

Crash on I-96 at Newburgh Road. (WDIV)

LIVONIA, Mich. - Eastbound I-96 at Newburgh Road is closed due to a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Eastbound M-14 at I-275/96 is also closed due to the crash at eastbound I-96 at Newburgh Road.

Livonia police expect the area to be closed for several hours.

