Eastbound I-96 express lanes to close tonight for resurfacing project

Eastbound express lanes of I-96 will close Thursday night and will reopen on Monday morning as a part of a resurfacing project.

Here's the info from MDOT:

START DATE:

Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 - 9 p.m.



EXPRESS LANES REOPEN DATE:

Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 - 5 a.m.



PROJECT DETAILS:

The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $9 million to repair approximately 5 miles of I-96 local and express lanes in Detroit. This project includes milling and resurfacing with asphalt, concrete pavement repairs, joint repairs, and pavement markings between Grand River Avenue and I-94.



TRAFFIC DETAILS:

Beginning at 9 p.m. tonight, the eastbound I-96 express lanes will be closed from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to M-8 (Davison Avenue) through 5 a.m. Monday.



Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, along with the express lane closures, eastbound I-96 will have two lanes closed from M-8 (Davison Avenue) to I-94 through 5 a.m. Monday.



Closing the express lanes will allow crews to safely work in an area where the road curves and there is limited sight distance. Most of the eastbound work is expected to be completed during this closure.

Work will begin on the westbound lanes during overnights and weekends and is expected to be completed in November.



