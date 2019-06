DETROIT - The local lanes of eastbound I-96 in Detroit were closed for several hours Thursday morning after a deadly motorcycle crash.

According to Detroit olice, a man in his late 40s lost control of his motorcycle around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The freeway has since reopened.

