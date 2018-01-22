Traffic

Eastbound I-96 reopens at Livernois after crash involving semi truck

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
DETROIT - Eastbound I-96 has reopened at Livernois Avenue in Detroit after it closed Monday morning due to a crash involving a semi truck. 

The truck was blocking all lanes of eastbound I-96. 

No injuries have been reported. It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash. 

Traffic is moving again. 

