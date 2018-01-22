Eastbound I-96 reopens at Livernois after crash involving semi truck

DETROIT - Eastbound I-96 has reopened at Livernois Avenue in Detroit after it closed Monday morning due to a crash involving a semi truck.

The truck was blocking all lanes of eastbound I-96.

No injuries have been reported. It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Traffic is moving again.

HEADS UP - Mess brewing on EB I-96 near Joy Rd on #Detroit's west side. #traffic pic.twitter.com/1RbsrUqxsY — Chuck Jackson (@Local4Chuck) January 22, 2018

