The eastbound lanes of I-696 are closed Saturday night after a semitruck jackknifed, spilling fuel, officials said.

Eastbound I-696 is closed at Orchard Lake Road.

Metro Detroit traffic conditions: Check map, closures, incidents here

Officials said there is no entry onto Eastbound I-696 until M-10.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.