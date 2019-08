MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Eastbound I-94 reopened Thursday at 10 Mile Road in Macomb County after being closed due to a car fire, officials said.

The car fire shut down the freeway at 12:25 p.m. Thursday.

All eastbound lanes reopened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.