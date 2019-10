WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - The eastbound I-96 express lanes are closed in Wayne County due to a crash, officials said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the closure at 1:36 p.m. Friday.

The express lanes are closed after the Southfield Freeway, police said.

No additional details about the crash have been revealed.

It's unclear how long the freeway will be closed.

