Emergency railroad repair will close 8 Mile Road at Hoover Road through Friday afternoon

Emergency railroad repair is closing EB 8 Mile (M-102) at Hoover Rd within the hour and is expected to remain closed through Friday afternoon.

EB 8 Mile traffic will be detoured to NB Hoover to EB 9 Mile to SB Groesbeck (M-97) to EB 8 Mile Rd.

Drivers may want to use another ‘Mile’ road to avoid the closure and expected delays.



