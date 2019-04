Downed power lines at southbound Farmington Road and Five Mile Road in Livonia. (WDIV)

LIVONIA, Mich. - Southbound Farmington Road has been shut down at Five Mile Road in Livonia due to downed power lines, police said.

Crews are working to repair the power lines.

It's unclear how long the repairs will take, officials said.

