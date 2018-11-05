Fatal crash closes 8 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway until Monday

The area of 8 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway will be closed until Monday due to a fatal accident.

DETROIT - A 31-year-old man died in a fatal car crash Sunday that happened on 8 Mile Road and Grosebeck Highway around 2:06 a.m.

As a result of the accident, the intersection at 8 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway on the border of Detroit and Warren will be closed until Monday.

The victim's vehicle was traveling eastbound on 8 Mile Road when he ran a red signal and struck another vehicle traveling northbound on Grosebeck Highway. The victim's vehicle rolled over and struck a light pole, causing downed wires.

The victim was transported to a hospital by emergency medical services workers and pronounced dead. The second driver was shaken up and refused medical treatment.

Police are investigating the accident.

