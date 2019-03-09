Fatal crash closes down eastbound I-94 at Middlebelt Road

Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a driver early Saturday afternoon.

According to Michigan State Police, at around 12:30 p.m. calls were made about a box truck that was on fire in the wooded area of the right ditch of eastbound I-94 and Ecorse Road in Taylor. Firefighters were unable to locate the driver.

A search was conducted, and the driver was located and pronounced dead at the scene. Eastbound I-94 is shut down at Middlebelt Road as the investigation into the crash continues.

Traffic Crash: Metro South is investigating a traffic crash shutting down the freeway on eastbound I 94. Traffic is being ramped off at Middlebelt. Waiting on more information. pic.twitter.com/PybDlc9dl6 — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) March 9, 2019

Upon a search of the area the driver was located and was pronounced dead on scene by the Fire Department. East bound I 94 is being shut down at Middlebelt Rd. for the investigation. — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) March 9, 2019

