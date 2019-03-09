Traffic

Fatal crash closes down eastbound I-94 at Middlebelt Road

Victim pronounced dead at scene of crash

By Natasha Dado

TAYLOR, Mich. - Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a driver early Saturday afternoon. 

According to Michigan State Police, at around 12:30 p.m. calls were made about a box truck that was on fire in the wooded area of the right ditch of eastbound I-94 and Ecorse Road in Taylor.  Firefighters were unable to locate the driver.

A search was conducted, and the driver was located and pronounced dead at the scene. Eastbound I-94 is shut down at Middlebelt Road as the investigation into the crash continues. 

