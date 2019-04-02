Traffic

Fatal crash closes southbound Lodge Freeway at Telegraph Road in Southfield

I-696 ramp also closed

By Ken Haddad

A semi truck rolled over on the Lodge Freeway in Southfield on April 2, 2019. (WDIV)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - A fatal crash involving an overturned semi truck has closed southbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway (M-10) near Telegraph Road in Southfield.

Here is video of the crash scene:

