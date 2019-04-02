Fatal crash closes southbound Lodge Freeway at Telegraph Road in Southfield

A semi truck rolled over on the Lodge Freeway in Southfield on April 2, 2019. (WDIV)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - A fatal crash involving an overturned semi truck has closed southbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway (M-10) near Telegraph Road in Southfield.

Troopers have arrived on scene and determined this is a fatal crash. We will be closing the freeway and some ramps in the area. Expect traffic delays in the M10/Northwestern/Telegraph Rd. pic.twitter.com/r4wI4R6Clx — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 2, 2019

EB I696 ramp to southbound Lodge is closed. pic.twitter.com/53NvLBirLj — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 2, 2019

Head up-SB M10 at US24/Telegraph, semi flipped and debris across all lanes. pic.twitter.com/PjtrkGL9gX — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) April 2, 2019

Here is video of the crash scene:

