DEARBORN, Mich. - The northbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway were shut down Tuesday at Oakwood Boulevard due to flooding.

The freeway reopened after 10 p.m. Tuesday, but flooding is still causing backups.

Michigan State Police troopers blocked off the northbound lanes while the waters receded.

You can see video of the scene above.

